Dairy murder-accused deported from Australia: report

Janak Patel had been looking after the Rose Cottage Superette for the owners when attacked on Wednesday. Photo: NZ Herald

The man accused of murdering a dairy worker in Auckland was deported from Australia earlier this year, the Herald on Sunday understands.

He then wound up in emergency housing in South Auckland. The grounds for his deportation cannot be reported for legal reasons.

The 34-year-old is accused of killing dairy worker Janak Patel (34) on Wednesday night at the Rose Cottage Superette in the suburb of Sandringham.

The newly married man was working in the shop while its owners were out of the country. He suffered stab wounds and died shortly after calling for emergency help.

A manager of the boarding house, which the Herald on Sunday has chosen not to identify, said the accused came with a good reference and had only stayed for a few days before leaving abruptly on Monday.

The accused has also been charged with aggravated robbery. He appeared at an Auckland court yesterday and has been remanded in custody. Another man (42) is facing a robbery charge.

Mourners light candles in memory of slain dairy worker Janak Patel last night. Photo: NZ Herald

Community turns out for vigil

A funeral for Patel is scheduled for tonight in Wiri.

Yesterday, loved ones of Patel, customers of the superette and other mourners gathered to pay their respects to Patel.

The vigil was organised by the Migrant Workers Association. President Anu Kaloti said on Friday that it offered “the deepest condolences to Janak’s wife and his family”.

Those gathered packed the footpath and observed a minute of silence after a short, sombre speech from Migrant Workers Association president Anu Kaloti.

”It’s important to unite as a community to be in solidarity with Janak’s family,” Kaloti told the crowd.

Kaloti said the country needed to look at the material conditions that had led to an environment where crime was thriving. ”This is not Aotearoa."

Wayne Orbell was among those who turned out to pay their respects to Patel. He grew up in the 1980s and 90s in the now demolished row of state houses on Haverstock Rd near the shop, known as “the pink dairy”.

Orbell fondly remembered spending hours playing Space Invaders then running home for dinner when the street lights came on.

He was shocked to hear of Patel’s death this week and said he came to the vigil to pay his respects.

”It’s my childhood right here. It’s the pink dairy.”

A number of politicians were also there including Labour MP Helen White, who spoke, former Labour MP turned independent Gaurav Sharma and Green MP Ricardo Menendez who cautioned against turning the death into a political football.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited members of the Sandringham community yesterday after she came under fire from Act Party leader David Seymour following the stabbing - he said she had displayed a “complete lack of judgment” by opting to visit the Chatham Islands and not her grief-stricken electorate.

Ardern told media after her Sandringham visit yesterday that she had spoken with Patel’s family and Cabinet would be meeting tomorrow to discuss what more could be done to combat crime.

She said it was about “prosecuting and holding to account those who are responsible”.

“I think the most important thing is that we are able to talk directly with one another.”