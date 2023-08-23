Dairy worker escapes and locks armed robber in shop

An Auckland dairy worker turned their store into a makeshift holding cell after a teen attempted an armed robbery.

Detective Senior Sergeant, Scott Armstrong said an 18-year-old approached a superette on Queens Rd, Panmure at around 2.50pm yesterday.

The teen presented a knife towards a staff member working in the shop at the time and made demands.

As the offender jumped behind the counter and stole the cash register, it proved to be a distraction as the worker left the store and trapped the offender inside.

“Police were contacted, meanwhile the offender began to force his way out of the shop,” said Armstrong.

According to police, the teen managed to escape and fled on foot towards Pilkington Rd.

However, officers were soon in the area and found the man before arresting him.

“We have since recovered a knife, cash register and money taken from the store,” the detective said.

“Fortunately the [worker] was not hurt as a result of this ordeal, but is understandably shaken and has been provided support by police.”

The 18-year-old will be appearing before Auckland District Court today, charged with aggravated robbery.

Armstrong said he hopes the quick apprehension and recovery of the stolen property will bring some reassurance to the victim and wider community.