Damaged roads a worry for residents in cut-off areas

A section of Queen Charlotte Drive in the Marlborough Sounds. Photo: Facebook / Marlborough District Council

Water levels have fallen in Marlborough, revealing the extent of the damage caused by heavy rain over the weekend.

As council, Civil Defence and other services assess the scale of the destruction, residents in cut-off areas are waiting to hear when the roads will be reconnected.

Waka Kotahi (NZ Transport Agency) said just one highway at the top of South was still closed, with State Highway 63 Renwick to Tophouse Road/St Arnaud unlikely to open today.

Judy and John Shone live near Moenui in the Mahau Sound, where slips and damage to Queen Charlotte Drive and other roads mean they remained cut off from the rest of the South Island.

"The Pukenui Road has had a huge hillside collapse which has taken out part of the road right down at the bottom and it's taken out two houses," Judy Shone said.

Both homes were unoccupied at the time.

"The roar is one thing, but when you hear this absolute rumble and all the bush now is down in the water, we have not coffee-coloured water. We have chocolate-coloured water."

Judy Shone said the neighbours looked out for each other, but they had not heard from council or Civil Defence.

"It is distressing and stressful I suppose for us, we've been here nine years and we haven't really experienced anything like this other than the lockdown."

Further up in the head of the Kenepuru Sound, the road to Ian Hamlin and Kate Betteley's home was also cut off.

They were out of communication for two days while cellphone towers were out.

"This road is susceptible to slips and washouts, so it is something that we live with and probably once a year we have a big event like this ... and that takes it out. So, you know, usually not for too long," Hamlin said.

A section of road near Portage in the Marlborough Sounds. Photo: Facebook / Marlborough District Council

Several helicopters buzzed overhead assessing the road conditions on Monday.

Hamlin said the Marlborough Sounds is a large network of hard to reach places.

"All our rates go on the road, there's nothing else we pay for really. The council are great, they keep it open in pretty adverse conditions because there's quite high rainfall, it's unstable and steep."

The couple provide accommodation for those walking the Queen Charlotte Track and with no road access they have already had to change several bookings.

"We've got other people coming in and they won't be able to, we'll have to reschedule because the track's closed and the road's closed and we're stuck here."

Marlborough Civil Defence controller Richard McNamara said about 1100 people typically live in the Sounds, with about 800 in the worst affected areas in the Queen Charlotte and Kenepuru Sounds.

"This flood event is unprecedented in living memory. I think the devastation that it's caused is only now coming to light with the clearance of the clouds and the rain."