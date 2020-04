Photo: Peter McIntosh/ODT

The Canterbury District Health Board says damp, unchanged personal protective equipment is the likely reason three of its healthcare workers contracted Covid-19.

The staff members tested positive for the virus last week, after caring for patients from Rosewood Rest Home and Hospital.

They also helped move some of the patients to Burwood Hospital.

Christchurch RNZ reporter Katie Todd speaks to Māni Dunlop about the findings.