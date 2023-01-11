Dangerous chemicals stolen from Waikato Hospital

Three bottles of the chemical were stolen from Waikato Hospital. Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

Three bottles of a dangerous chemical have been stolen from Waikato Hospital, and police want the public's help tracking them down.

Three 500ml opaque bottles of a chemical known as pickling paste were allegedly stolen some time between December 23 and January 10.

The chemical burns skin, can cause blindness if it makes contact with a person's eyes, and can even cause bones to degrade, police said.

Used in the welding industry, pickling paste is an acid etching gel that can be brushed on to stainless steel welds to reduce the appearance of discolouration.

Police said it is possible the offenders do not know what they have stolen, and they are warning of the potential dangers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.