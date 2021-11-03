Daughter to make good on Powerball pact with mum

The winning ticket was sold at New World Southmall in Auckland. Photo: Google

For several years now, a mother and daughter have taken turns buying lotto tickets each week - with a promise that if one of them won, they'd share the winnings.

That Powerball pact paid off this week when the pair realised they had the $6.2 million winning ticket.

"Even though it was late I jumped straight on the phone and called Mum," recounted the Manurewa resident, who asked to not be identified by name. "When she answered I blurted out, 'We did it!'

"She had no idea what was going on, so asked, 'Did what?' That's when I told her, 'We're the winners – we've won Powerball!'

"It was a really emotional moment for both of us."

The winning ticket for Saturday's draw was sold at New World Southmall in South Auckland but the daughter had forgotten where she bought their ticket that week and didn't check the numbers until Sunday evening - after chatting with a friend and learning that the winning ticket had been sold locally.

"I checked it line by line and none were winners," she said. "But when I got to a line towards the bottom of our ticket, I saw we had a couple of numbers in a row – and immediately started giggling.

"I kept checking the numbers off – there they were, three four, five in a row … I just kept thinking, 'No way'. Then I saw we had all six winning numbers and I got chills all through my body – I couldn't believe what was happening. Then I saw we had the winning Powerball number as well."

There was no hesitation in her mind about sticking to her agreement and splitting the winnings with her mother.

"Family has always been really important to both of us, so we're really excited to be able to help out not only our family, but those around us and in our community," she explained.

"This prize is going to make an enormous difference – it will be truly life-changing for many people. We feel incredibly blessed."

Saturday's draw marks the 17th time Powerball has been won this year, and the second time in as many weeks.

On October 20, one lucky punter won $42.2 million - the second biggest win in Lotto history.