Daylight savings ends this weekend

As daylight savings draws to a close this weekend, the fire service is reminding everyone to check their smoke alarms.

Steve Turek, Fire and Emergency New Zealand's National Manager Community Readiness and Recovery says daylight savings is a good time to remind people to check their smoke alarms are working.

"When you look after your smoke alarms, they look after you. Checking is easy and should actually be done once a month," he says.

"Just push the button on each of your smoke alarms. If you hear the beep, you know they are ready to protect you and your household."

Smoke alarms can’t detect smoke through closed doors, so it’s important there are enough smoke alarms installed to cover the whole house.

"We recommend you have an alarm in every bedroom, living area and hallway," Turek says.

In a house fire, you have less than three minutes to get out alive so the early warning from your smoke alarm is vital. The thick black smoke which makes it hard to see, hear and think clearly, will also kill you.

"That’s why it’s also important to have an escape plan so you can get to safety quickly," Turek says.

"Making an escape plan takes just three steps. 1 - plan your main escape route. 2 - plan a second escape route in case your normal exit is blocked. 3 - agree on a safe meeting place for you and your household which is safely away from the house.

"Taking a few minutes this daylight saving weekend to do these simple things could save your life."

The Insurance Council says there are other things people can do ahead of winter to reduce the risk of a house fire:

• Test non-electric heaters for gas or carbon monoxide leaks, and make sure all electric heating appliances are free of dust and have cables and plugs that are undamaged.

• Check electric blankets are in good working order and install timers to ensure they are not accidentally left on.

• Heaters use more energy than standard appliances so check they are plugged straight into a wall socket to avoid overloading multi-boxes.

People should also check roofs, gutters and branches to minimise damage in severe weather, the council said.

Daylight savings ends tomorrow when clocks go back one hour at 3am.

- ODT Online/RNZ