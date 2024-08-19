Death of Canterbury baby still unexplained: police

The death of an infant in Canterbury is still being treated as unexplained two weeks after it happened.

The baby died in Oxford on Monday, August 5, and a post-mortem was completed later that week.

Police say their investigation into the death is ongoing.

Oranga Tamariki has been working with police.

A large police presence could be seen on Transport Lane in Oxford after the death was reported, a neighbour said at the time.

-With RNZ