Death with Covid, record new numbers in South

A person in the Southern DHB area has died with Covid, one of two deaths reported today.

The other death occurred in Capital & Coast DHB, the Ministry of Health said in a statement. Both people, one man and one woman, were aged over 70.

The deaths takes the country's toll since the pandemic began to 117.

There are 21,616 new community cases of Covid-19 today, Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has announced.

There are 960 people in hospital, including 22 in ICU.

There are 1238 new cases in the SDHB area, the ministry said, and 14 people in hospital with the virus in the South.

It's a record number of new cases in the southern area.

Bloomfield said there were almost 300 intensive care and high dependency unit beds around the country and about 60 per cent were currently occupied.

Less than 10 percent of total ICU and HDU beds were occupied by Covid-positive people and he wasn't sure if any of them were ventilated at the moment.

On a daily basis, between 10-20 per cent of ventilators were in use so there was plenty of capacity.

Of the 960 people in hospital today, 23 are in Northland, 187 in North Shore, 245 Middlemore, 200 in Auckland, 77 in Waikato, 35 in Bay of Plenty, 35 in Lakes, 9 in Tairāwhiti, 23 in Hawke's Bay, 14 in Taranaki,14 in MidCentral, 2 in Whanganui, 22 in Hutt Valley, 33 in Capital and Coast, 7 in Wairarapa, 12 in Nelson Marlborough, 33 in Canterbury, 3 in South Canterbury and 14 in Southern.

Today's new cases are in (PCR & RAT): Northland (708), Auckland (6,085), Waikato (2,062), Bay of Plenty (1,424), Lakes (633), Hawke’s Bay (1,111), MidCentral (888), Whanganui (276), Taranaki (510), Tairāwhiti (446), Wairarapa (229), Capital and Coast (1,584), Hutt Valley (987), Nelson Marlborough (524), Canterbury (2,642), South Canterbury (217), Southern (1,238), West Coast (43); Unknown (9).

Hospitalisations

In the Northern region there are 559 people in hospital, 40 percent - some 233 - of whom aged 70 or over, Bloomfield says.

"So we have seen a shift towards older people being in hospital and we know they're more likely to require longer care and so may have a longer length of stay in hospital."

He says the reason someone is in hospital is not actually finalised until they are discharged through a careful and internationally consistent process.

He says there are three groups of people who may be in hospital with Covid-19: people are in hospital primarily because of Covid-19, those who have pre-existing conditions who get Covid which makes that condition worse, and third people who are admitted for unrelated reasons.

Between 2 and 11 March, just 19 percent of people were admitted to the respiratory service - for treatment of Covid-related symptoms.

A further 36 percent were admitted for other medical care, and for some of those it may well be their condition was exacerbated by Covid-19.

Some 23 percent admitted at the time were there for reasons other than Covid-19. The remaining 15 percent were children admitted to the paediatric ward.

Bloomfield says overall at least a third of people admitted during that time happened to have Covid, and only about 20 percent were there primarily to have their Covid symptoms treated. This was just one hospital over a short time but it does give an indication, he says.

Bloomfield says we saw higher case numbers compared to modelling from before the outbreak, but it is clear that the number of cases in Auckland is on the way down.

He says while admissions are on the way down, we are still seeing the total number of people in hospital with Covid-19 continuing to increase. Peak hospitalisations do typically lag behind peak case numbers by about a week.

The most important thing anyone could do is make sure they are "vaxxed to the max", and that included getting a booster.

After two doses of the vaccine, effectiveness against getting Omicron and being hospitalised did wane, he said.

A March 8 report from the Northern regions showed that 84 per cent of the people admitted for Covid were not fully boosted.

What doctors know about long Covid

Ministry of Health chief science adviser Dr Ian Town said most people who got Covid recovered fully.

Symptoms of long Covid included headaches, low mood, cognitive impairment or brain fog, join pains, ongoing changes to the sense of taste or smell and poor quality of sleep.

Advice on how to recover safely was available on the ministry's website.

On the reports of impact of long Covid on the brain, Town said research showed there were changes in the brain area related to taste, smell and memory processing.

Around the world, researchers were looking at how to understand these lingering impacts of long Covid.

The ministry would also fund an study that aimed to understand the experience of those who have had Covid, looking at both the long and short impacts of the virus.

Town said in recovery of infections such as this it was important to take it easy and follow advice of your health practitioner.

Covid-19 was definitely not a disease to be taken lightly, and just getting it for the sake of getting it may have short and long term consequences.

- with RNZ/ODT Online