Death toll from Wellington hostel fire confirmed to be five

Loafers Lodge caught fire early on May 16. Photo: RNZ

Police have confirmed a total of five people died in the Loafers Lodge fire in Wellington.

Inspector Dion Bennett, acting Wellington district commander, said a detailed, methodical search was carried out to find the victims of the May 16 fire.

Police have already released the names of those who died and were offering support to family members.

A scene examination was continuing and was expected to extend into next week, Bennett said.

The victims of the fire were Michael Wahrlich, 67, of Wellington who was known to many Wellingtonians as 'Mike the Juggler'; Melvin Joseph Parun, 68; Peter Glenn O'Sullivan, 64; Kenneth Barnard, 67; and Liam Hockings, 50.