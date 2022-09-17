Deaths 'a really tough time' for Waikato

File photo: RNZ

Police say a person has died following an incident at a home in Hamilton, following a bleak week for the region in which five people died on Waikato roads.

Detective Inspector Daryl Smith said emergency services were called to a house in Roy St, Nawton, about 11am on Saturday.

One person was attended to at the scene by ambulance staff, but did not survive.

Police said a person was taken into custody in connection with the incident and they were assisting police with the investigation.

Five road deaths 'devastating'

Meanwhile, a Waikato mayor has told RNZ the loss of five lives in three days on local roads is devastating for the region.

Three people were killed at Matamata late yesterday afternoon in a collision involving two vehicles on State Highway 29.

And on Wednesday, an ambulance driver was one of two people who died in a crash on State Highway 1 near Karapiro.

Matamata-Piako mayor Ash Tanner said it was very sad for all those who knew them.

"It's a really tough time.

"Condolences go out to the family and friends of those involved, it'll be harrowing."

Tanner said there were no particular concerns about the condition of the roads where the crashes happened.