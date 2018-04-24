Delays after security breach at Auckland Airport

Auckland Airport says it has found a woman involved in a security breach this evening.

The woman went through international screening and the X-ray machine identified she had a knife "on their person", Newshub reported earlier.

She continued through into the terminal, but police and Aviation Security found her, with the ''weapon of concern''.

The international terminal had been put on hold but was now back up and running, with a backlog of people going through security.

Images of long queues emerged on social media and Auckland Airport said it would restart screening, but said it would take some time to clear the backlog.

Several members of the public tweeted about the security shut-down, with one saying that "Kiwi travellers are very relaxed in the face of massive delays".

At least four flights have been affected.

Air New Zealand and Virgin Australia flights to Christchurch and Gisborne at 7pm have been delayed as well as flights to the Bay of Islands with the same two carriers.