Delays expected after fire at Auckland Airport

Parts of Auckland International Airport were evacuated after a fire in a make-up stand in a duty-free shop.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the fire had been put out before they arrived by a member of the public using a fire extinguisher.

They received reports of the fire at 6.48pm, and as it was in the international terminal it was upgraded to third alarm, meaning about 15 fire trucks were dispatched.

About half an hour later they were advised the fire in a "make-up stand" on the first floor had been extinguished by a member of the public. Fire crews were stood down.

An Auckland Airport spokeswoman told the Herald operations were back to normal but there could be minor delays for some travellers.

She said the fire was in the duty-free area of the international airport, hence the evacuations.

"Passengers are now back in and flowing through ... there are a couple of delays but they are minor, we're talking less than half an hour."

Traveller Kent Teague said they were kept in the Koru Lounge for about 40 minutes.

"There was an interesting message over the speakers that never specified what was happening just that we needed to be on standby and might need to evacuate.

"We were a bit nervous, and also about our flight to Sydney as the displays still it was boarding."

Teague said everything seemed back to normal now and he was making his way to board the plane.