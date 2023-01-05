Delicacies bound for Asia

High-value export markets are looking forward to South Island delicacies about to arrive from Christchurch Airport.

China Airlines has scheduled eight dedicated Boeing 777 freight aircraft between Taipei and Christchurch during January to take the exports into Asian markets.

The first flight is due to leave on Saturday.

The services will transport 800,000kg of produce, including live lobsters, live oysters, chilled salmon and fresh cherries.

Christchurch Airport chief executive Justin Watson said Air New Zealand was also operating five Boeing 787 passenger aircraft out of Christchurch as freight-only flights to the United States and Asian markets each week until the end of March.