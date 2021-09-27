Delta outbreak: 12 new community cases in Auckland

corona_yellow_3.jpg Photo: Getty Images

There are 12 new community cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand today, all in Auckland.

Two cases have yet to be linked to existing ones, the Ministry of Health said in a statement this afternoon. There are no new cases at the border.

Thirteen people are in hospital, four in ICU or a high-dependency unit.

Officials said one of today's community cases had previously been under investigation and was now confirmed, and linked to the current outbreak.

The case has now recovered. The person spent 14 days in a quarantine facility along with household members who also tested positive for Covid-19.

Over the weekend, the vaccination campaign reached a new milestone, with 5 million doses administered. An additional 24,710 jabs were administered yesterday.

Of those, 8182 were first jabs and 16,528 were second doses. A total of 82% of Aucklanders have now had their first dose.

Today's statement said testing continued across Auckland, "with a particular focus on Clover Park, Māngere, Favona, Ōtara, Manurewa and Mt Wellington/Sylvia Park".

"In some cases, public health staff have been sending mobile testing units to areas where there have previously been cases and encouraging residents to get tested at their home," officials said.

"If you do receive a knock at your door, we'd strongly encourage you to take up the opportunity to get tested and if haven't already been vaccinated, to do so with one of the registered vaccinators on-board the mobile unit."

Meanwhile, it has emerged that two Auckland police hubs have had to shut down after exposure to an arrested woman who tested positive for Covid.

The woman was arrested after being interviewed at the North Shore Policing Centre last week before being transferred to the cells at the Henderson station has tested positive for Covid-19 - leading to parts of both sites being shut down.

All people arrested in the Waitemata District - which covers Waitakere and the North Shore - are being transported to Auckland City for processing.

Today is Auckland's 40th day in lockdown and the city has just enjoyed its first weekend of reduced restrictions in level 3 in five weeks.