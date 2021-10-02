Delta outbreak: 27 new community cases in Auckland

Photo: Getty Images

As locked-down Auckland awaits a decision on an easing of Covid restrictions, there are 27 new community cases in the Delta outbreak - all from that city.

Auckland's 1.7 million residents are expecting a government decision on Monday about whether it will remain sealed off from the rest of New Zealand.

Daily case numbers have fluctuated between eight and 45 in recent days, with the total from the outbreak in the city standing at 1295 cases.

The Ministry of Health gave an update in a statement this afternoon. Fourteen of the new cases are household contacts, eight are known contacts and five are being investigated to determine how they are linked to the current outbreak.

"Due to the highly infectious nature of the Delta variant within households, we expect to see fluctuations in case numbers at this stage in the outbreak," it said.

Twenty-two people are in Auckland hospitals, including three receiving treatment in ICU or a high dependency unit.

There were 22,041 tests taken yesterday, including more than 13,083 swabs taken in the Auckland region.

"We would like to thank everyone in Tāmaki Makaurau who has come forward to be tested."

Meanwhile, there was one new case at the border to report today.

Exposure event at hospital

The Ministry said there had been another exposure event at Middlemore Hospital last night, with a person seeking treatment for issues unrelated to Covid-19 subsequently testing positive.

They have been moved to a Covid-19 isolation ward at the hospital.

"The patient was wearing a mask at all times in ED. All staff were wearing appropriate PPE and as such no staff members are required to stand down."

The Ministry said whole genome sequencing had identified a clear epidemiological link between the Naumi hotel MIQ worker who was reported as a positive case earlier this week and another case at the border.

"The worker tested positive on 29 September as part of routine surveillance testing. They are fully vaccinated and have been tested regularly. The hours they worked mean they had limited contact with guests at the hotel. They are now isolating in a quarantine facility.

"An investigation is under way to determine the pathway of the worker's infection and identify potential contacts."

On Wednesday, Middlemore dealt with six patients with Covid, including two who turned up at the emergency department and later tested positive.

Meanwhile, 2878 tests were received yesterday from seven suburbs of interest and the ministry encouraged anyone living there with or without Covid-19 symptoms, to get tested.

The suburbs are: Clover Park, Māngere, Favona, Manurewa, Mount Wellington/Sylvia Park, Henderson and Papakura.

Auckland level decision soon

As many as 2000 anti-lockdown protesters turned out at the Auckland War Memorial Museum this morning, despite level 3 restrictions limiting gatherings to 10 people. Many were not wearing masks.

Rallies were also taking place other main centres Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern enforced what was meant to be a "short and sharp" nationwide lockdown in mid-August in response to the Auckland outbreak.

On Monday, Cabinet will review alert level settings, which could mean an easing of restrictions for Auckland's nearly seven-weeks at alert level 4 and 3.

The rest of New Zealand is at alert level 2.

While New Zealand was among just a handful of countries to bring Covid cases down to zero last year and largely stayed virus-free until the latest outbreak in August, difficulties in quashing the Delta variant have put Ardern's elimination strategy in question.

Amid mounting pressure, Ardern has said her strategy was never to have zero cases, but to aggressively stamp out the virus. She said strict lockdowns can end if 90% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, contrasting with the current 46%.

- ODT Online and Reuters