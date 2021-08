Delta outbreak: Seven cases - what we know about them

A 58-year-old Auckland man, identified as Case A, was the first person to test positive in the latest outbreak.

Seven known community cases and numerous exposure events are now linked to New Zealand's latest Covid-19 outbreak as the nation is plunged into an alert level 4 lockdown.

Health teams yesterday revealed a 58-year-old Auckland man, identified as Case A, was the first person to test positive in the latest outbreak.

Six more cases have been announced today - four in the morning and two during the 1pm Covid press briefing.

They include a workmate of the Devonport man and five cases linked to the workmate.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she is "absolutely anticipating more cases".

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said most of the new cases were aged in their 20s and active.

Modelling indicated we could already expect between 50 and 120 cases - the key was to find them as soon as possible, he said.

A 29-year-old man, a workmate of Case A also tested positive.

Here is what we know about the cases.

• Case A is a Devonport man, 58, who was the first case identified yesterday. He is described as a tradesman.

• His workmate, a 29-year-old man, also tested positive.

• Three of the workmates' flatmates have also tested positive. They are a 25-year-old female teacher at Avondale College, an Auckland Hospital nurse, 21, and a man aged 20.

• Two friends of those living in the flat have also tested positive. They are a 21-year-old woman and a man aged 19.

Case A, the Devonport man, 58, has not been vaccinated and locations of interest are connected to him in Auckland and Coromandel. However, health teams said he was very good at scanning into places he visited using the NZ Covid Tracer app.

His wife is fully vaccinated and has now returned two negative Covid test results.

A 20-year-old male flatmate of Case A's workmate.

A 21-year-old Auckland Hospital nurse and flatmate of Case A's workmate.

A 25-year-old female teacher at Avondale College and flatmate of Case A's workmate.

The man visited about eight private homes. Another 15 locations of interest listed on the MoH website were places where members of the public could have visited.

Ardern confirmed genome sequencing had linked the Devonport man's Covid strain to the New South Wales outbreak.

She said three people had tested positive with this Covid strain in New Zealand managed isolation facilities, including two this month - one on August 9 and one on August 14.

Health teams would know tonight if the Devonport man's strain matched either of these two strains in managed isolation.

If it did, that would likely reveal a major clue as to how Delta got loose in the New Zealand community, Ardern said.

The infected nurse is fully vaccinated and believed to have been asymptomatic. The Auckland District Health Board is now having an internal lockdown as it rushes to prevent a Covid-19 outbreak at Auckland Hospital.

Bloomfield said the woman worked four shifts while potentially infectious.

A friend of the group of flatmates, a 19-year-old man.

A friend of the group of flatmates, a 21-year-old woman.

He said the hospital was testing staff and limiting the movement of staff within the hospital to prevent cross infection.

The father of the Auckland Hospital nurse said his other daughter, the teacher who also lived at the flat, had tested positive.

She had not been vaccinated, the father said.

One the two women also attended a North Shore church on Sunday morning with her fiance, who had not yet tested positive but was self-isolating and experiencing symptoms.

They had also gone to a nightclub in Auckland's central city on Sunday night.

Bloomfield said the Central Auckland Church of Christ in Freemans Bay and SkyCity casino were important locations of interest.

A partner of one of the women and who is not living in the flat is awaiting his Covid test results, but is believed to be experiencing symptoms.

The father said his family also has concerns for their daughter's grandmother, who is 80. They had visited her on Monday at her home in Titirangi, and she had subsequently gone to a bowling club and shopping at a local supermarket.

She was now isolating at home and waiting for health officials to come and give her a Covid test. She had received one dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The father said his daughters and their flatmates sought tests yesterday afternoon after learning about their connection to the original case. None of them had experienced any major symptoms.