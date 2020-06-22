Desperate traveller pleads 'Get me out of here!'

Auckland Airport Novotel Hotel which is in lockdown after a guest tested positive for Covid-19 at the weekend. Photo: Dean Purcell

Kiwis in lockdown at an Auckland hotel who have tested negative for Covid-19 are becoming increasingly paranoid they will become infected - and they're desperate to leave.

One woman currently confined to her room at the Novotel Auckland Airport after a fellow guest tested positive yesterday claims she is being held hostage while the quarantine site faces draconian restrictions.

Another woman in the same hotel has written a desperate email to NZME pleading to be allowed out after spending the mandatory two weeks in self-isolation and testing negative for coronavirus. She was due to leave today until the hotel went into lockdown at the weekend.

The traveller, who does not want to be named, fears the longer she is kept at the site, the more she risks falling ill.

"I've been here two weeks, followed all the rules and had a negative coronavirus test.

"Yet I'm not allowed to leave the hotel. It's not fair or humane. They're potentially exposing us to more germs by making us stay here," she wrote.

The Novotel was put into lockdown on Sunday night following reports a guest had tested positive for the virus.

On Monday, the teenager - whose only symptom was a runny nose - was one of the two new Covid-19 cases announced.

She and her family, who have tested negative, were transferred to the Jet Park Hotel for quarantine.

Other returning Kiwis in Auckland quarantine facilities paint a disturbing picture of social distancing rules continuing to be ignored, with staff seen getting too close to guests on daily walks.

A woman in quarantine, who only wanted to be known as JT, said obvious social distancing rules were being flouted, including staff breaching the two metre spacing during exercise sessions.

"To put it plainly, the staff here have terrible communication not only to the guests but between themselves and are clearly not adhering to official standards of distancing and testing."

The 21-year-old who does not want to be named, says she has tested negative for the disease but is now unsure if she can leave the accommodation as scheduled in under 24 hours.

The exasperated traveller, who arrived from Los Angeles on June 9, says since news broke of the suspected Covid case she has not heard anything from management or health authorities.

To add insult to injury she had not received breakfast by 9.42am. It was normally delivered to rooms between 7.30am and 9.30am.

"I have done my 14 days, I have tested negative and I am basically being held hostage with no breakfast," she told the Herald.

She said testing at the hotel had been erratic and had not taken place according to Ministry of Health schedules.

She only knew that she had tested negative for Covid-19 after calling the Ministry of Health herself seeking results, she said.

On Monday night, she was still waiting for answers on when she would be allowed to leave the facility.

Last week New Zealand's stellar 24-day run of zero cases came to an abrupt end, with seven new cases all from managed quarantine facilities. This week has kicked off with a further two more in managed quarantine facilities testing positive for Covid-19.

There are currently 4272 people in quarantine with more than 20,000 people passing through facilities in recent months.