DHB costs put focus on numbers again

Nigel Murray

Taxpayers forked out almost $66 million last year to pay 444 people to run the country's 20 district health boards.

The bulk of that money, up to $60 million, pays for 231 chief executives and their senior executives, while 209 board members and four commissioners are paid almost $6 million between them for just 30 days of work each year.

And those costs, to manage and govern DHBs, do not include expenses which amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The figures are the latest revelations in an investigation into spending by New Zealand's district health boards, prompting renewed calls to slash the number of boards running the health system.

DHB chief executives have spent $1.2 million on travel and training in the past three years.

That came on top of revelations former Waikato DHB chief executive Nigel Murray spent $218,000 of taxpayer money and half his last year in the job travelling.

That case, now being investigated by the State Services Commission and the deputy Auditor-general, as well as financial woes and long waiting lists at other DHBs have led to calls to slash the number of boards.

Kathy Grant

Health Minister David Clark has asked a ministerial advisory group to research and report back on what changes are needed to improve an ailing health system.

The State Services Commissioner has criticised top-end salaries for state sector chief executives, saying they were not sustainable.

And Minister for State Services Chris Hipkins announced legislative changes might be required to curb the high pay levels of some public sector CEOs, the strongest signal yet that change is likely.

DHB annual reports show 19 chief executives - David Meates is in charge of both Canterbury and West Coast DHBs - earned at least $8.5 million of the $60 million in the 2016-17 financial year.

The rest, $51.5 million, was paid to their leadership teams, of between five and 20 staff each.

Last year, board members cost taxpayers $5.9 million and in 2016 the total remuneration was just over $6 million.

DHBs have been governed by 11-member boards, seven elected and four appointed by the health minister, since their inception in January 2001.

Their pay and that of executives does not include expenses for mileage, travel, meals, accommodation and other costs associated with the job.

While managers work full time, board members are expected to attend only one monthly board meeting and some committee meetings - about 30 days of work each year.

Each board has the same number of members despite the population differences.

Waitemata serves more than 597,000 people and West Coast covers just 33,000.

Critics of the 17-year-old system say it is time for a shake-up.

At Southern DHB the board was sacked by then health minister Jonathan Coleman in mid-2015 because of progressively worsening deficits projected to be as high as $42 million.

Commissioner Kathy Grant was appointed to tackle the deficit and is being paid $1400 a day to steer the DHB back into the black by 2019.

Her three deputies, Graham Crombie, Richard Thomson and Angela Pitchford, are paid $900 a day each, plus expenses.

Last year, Mrs Grant, Mr Crombie and Mr Thomson were forced to apologise to prostate cancer patients who waited so long for treatment their life expectancy was shortened.

The DHB was so far behind its cardiac surgery schedule that one patient's operation was cancelled six times. Another patient, whose surgery was cancelled four times, died.

At Waikato DHB, chairman Bob Simcock resigned over the Murray expenses scandal, which has also attracted the attention of the Serious Fraud Office.

Waikato DHB member Mary Anne Gill, a former manager at the DHB, said New Zealand had too many health boards and she wanted the number cut by three-quarters to free up desperately needed health dollars.

Ms Gill said DHBs should be culled from 20 to five, located in Auckland, Waikato, Wellington and two in the South Island.

She accepted the argument for democracy within DHBs but questioned whether the system was working.

"The reality is, as we saw in Waikato last year, that some things actually happen and the board don't know a lot about it.

"You have to question exactly how much influence elected board members have.''

Dr Clark said there was room for more shared services in the health sector.

He intended to seek advice on whether alternative structures would represent better value for taxpayers and deliver quality care.

Mr Hipkins has signalled the reins needed to be tightened.

"State sector chief executives have [jobs] that carry a lot of responsibility and they deserve to be fairly paid, but they are still public servants with an accountability to taxpayers.''