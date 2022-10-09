Sunday, 9 October 2022

Digger used to free critically injured man in Canterbury

    A digger was used to free a critically injured man trapped between logs in North Canterbury yesterday.

    The man became trapped about 2.20pm when a tree fell on his leg and pinned him between logs on a rural property off Woodside Rd in Oxford.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said two crews were sent and a digger was used to help free the man.

    St John said three vehicles attended the incident.

    The man was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital with critical injuries.

    -By Benjamin Plummer

