Dilworth abuse: 80 more victims come forward, 33 new charges laid

Police investigating historical sex offending at Auckland's Dilworth School have filed an additional 33 charges as part of Operation Beverly.

And 80 additional victims have now been identified, Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber said.

Police today filed additional charges against five men aged between 68 and 78.

Baber said the new charges included allegations of indecency with boys under 16 years old, inducing a boy under 12 to do an indecent act, unlawful sexual connection, and indecent assault.

Former assistant principal Ian Wilson has pleaded guilty to five charges laid today in the Auckland District Court.

He is one of five men facing a total 33 new charges after 80 more victims came forward to police as part of Operation Beverly.

Wilson pleaded guilty and was convicted of charges including indecent assault on a boy aged 12-16.

The court heard victim impact reports would be prepared.

He will next appear on March 23 and his bail was continued.

In November, Wilson pleaded guilty to two charges involving indecent acts while he worked at Dilworth School.

Wilson was a scout leader, senior house master of MacMurray Boarding House and later the senior school assistant principal from 1988 to 1996. He also taught History and Te Reo Māori.

Operation Beverly, the police operation into alleged offending at Dilworth, started in September.

Baber said police received a large volume of phone calls and emails from former Dilworth students of the school.

But he still encouraged anyone with information to contact Operation Beverly by phoning (09) 302 6624 or emailing Operation.Beverly@Police.govt.nz.

Dilworth School was opened in 1906 with the aim of helping boys from disadvantaged families.

But police allege serious offences occurred at the school from the 1970s to the 2000s.

In mid-September, Geoff Baber announced seven men had been charged after Operation Beverly focused on allegations of historical abuse at the school.

On December 9, the Herald reported that four men charged during Operation Beverly would appear in the High Court at Auckland in late January.

