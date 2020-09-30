Dilworth investigation: More than 70 people come forward

No further arrests have been made or charges laid at this stage. Photo / Getty Images

Police are bolstering its investigation team and adding psychological support, as more than 70 people come forward since an inquiry into alleged historical abuse at Dilworth School was launched.

Today the head of the inquiry, code named Operation Beverly, Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber said police had fielded a significant volume of phone calls and emails since the first group of arrests were made in mid-September.

"The Operation Beverly team have received well over 70 phone calls from members of the public," said Baber.

"We are continuing to assess any information provided and investigators are currently making a number of enquiries into the additional information received to date."

Baber said police had increased the number of staff working on the investigation.

It included bringing on board a counsellor as part of the wider investigation team.

"Having an experienced counsellor available will allow them to work with victims through the process as this matter continues. As is standard, access or advice on a number of other services is made available for victims of crime.

"We are in an important part of the investigation and our enquiries must be carried out thoroughly," he said.

Baber said police are limited in commenting further around the nature of that information received as the investigation was still active.

No further arrests have been made or charges laid at this stage.

"Police recognise there is a continued public in interest in this investigation and we continue to acknowledge the courage of those who have contacted us," says Detective Senior Sergeant Baber.

"We are continue to encourage anyone with information or that may wish to discuss matters with Police to come forward."

The Operation Beverly team can be reached by calling (09) 302 6624 or by emailing Operation.Beverly@police.govt.nz.