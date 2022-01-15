Diver dies, person critical after separate incidents in Auckland

goat_island.png Three divers experienced trouble in the waters off Goat Island. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A person is dead and another has been critically injured after incidents in Auckland waters this afternoon.

Just after 1.30pm, three divers got into trouble in the water by Goat Island.

Despite CPR, one of the divers died at the scene.

The other two were uninjured.

Police are making further inquiries into what happpened.

Earlier, just before 12pm, emergency services were called to a jetski accident at Maraetai Beach.

The person was assisted from the water by a member of the public.

They began CPR, which emergency service personnel continued once they arrived.

The patient was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition.