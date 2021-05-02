Divers missing at Banks Peninsula found

Two rescued divers are brought ashore by police after going missing today at Banks Peninsular. Photo: NZ Herald

Two divers missing this afternoon from Banks Peninsula have been found alive after getting washed away from the boat by strong currents.

A man and women, both still wearing their diver gear, were brought ashore by police at Akaroa this evening.

The man told the Herald: "We just came up behind the boat and got washed away in the current."

Asked how long they were in the water, the man said: "I don't know. Just the current mate, just a bad day."

Police were called about 2.20pm and Land Search and Rescue and other agencies were looking for the pair by sea and air around Long Bay - east of Akaroa.

In a statement, police said: "Both divers been located alive and are being transported by boat back to Akaroa."

Police said it was unclear what condition the divers were in and whether they were injured.

