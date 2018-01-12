Doc angry after natives chopped for better view

Department of Conservation rangers discovered the trees had been cut down when they visited the campsite this week. Photo: Supplied

Campers seeking sea views have been blamed for chopping down native trees at a popular camping spot in Marlborough.

The Department of Conservation is appealing for information after the trees were removed at Robin Hood Bay, 30km northeast of Blenheim.

Department community ranger Chris Wootton said rangers on a regular maintenance visit this week discovered at least four trees had been cut, including ngaio and pittosporums.

Trees had been cut in two camping spots, Wootton said.

"It appears the trees have been chopped by campers wanting to improve their views of the sea."

That may not have been the wisest move.

"The trees serve as a windbreak to shelter campers and have taken a long time to establish on this coastal site. We take great care of this campsite on behalf of the public and our rangers are upset that people have cut the trees seemingly for their own self-interest.

Anyone at Robin Hood Bay last week and during the weekend and who could help identify who cut the trees should call the department's South Marlborough office on (03) 572 9100, Wootton said.

The short-sighted move could have big repercussions for those responsible.

The department not only planned to increase monitoring of the campsite but also wanted to prosecute those responsible for intentionally damaging native vegetation on public conservation land, he said.