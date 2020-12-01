Doctor who carried out unjustified breast exams named

Dr Ran Ben-Dom. Photo: supplied

A former Kāpiti doctor who was found to have conducted unjustified clinical breast examinations has lost the fight to keep his name secret.

Doctor Ran Ben-Dom, who is still practising in the region, was found guilty of professional misconduct by the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal (HPDT) in November last year, but can only be named now due to an appeal.

The ruling related to complaints made from 2011 to 2017 regarding multiple women who said he suggested and carried out breast examinations despite them being there for unrelated health queries.

Included in the case was the doctor's failure to record several breast examinations, asking a woman whether she knew she was very attractive and commenting "for your age, they're [breasts] quite full" or words to that effect.

At the time eight women spoke of the behaviour, which continued despite the doctor promising his supervisors he would "utterly avoid" raising the topic of breast cancer prevention.

The doctor had appealed both the Tribunal's decision and penalties, and had been allowed to keep working in the Lower North Island with his name secret due to the appeal.

Those penalties include a $5000 fine, the need for a chaperone during future breast examinations at his cost, as well as the $160,000 in costs that he was ordered to pay.

Judge Robert Dobson upheld the Tribunal's decision and dismissed the doctor's name suppression appeal.

Donald Stevens, the doctor's lawyer, had argued permanent suppression should be granted because one of the man's relatives was studying medicine and lifting it would severely affect the person's reputation.

But Dobson said he did not find the grounds advanced by the defence for a suppression order to be compelling.

"I consider he has overstated the risk of any material adverse consequences for his adult children in terms of their career prospects, and similarly in respect of his wife's career."

All but two small details in the appeal were dismissed - but Dobson said these could not impact the "correctness" of the remainder of the Tribunal's findings and the penalties imposed.