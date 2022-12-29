Dog owners left grieving, frustrated after police shoot pet

Maverick was shot by police during a manhunt in Christchurch, after it attacked a police dog and its handler who entered its garden. Photo: Supplied

A Christchurch couple whose dog was shot by police during a manhunt are wishing there was some other way the pet could have been immobilized other than a bullet.

Grieving owners Harrison Pollock and Jess Inglis are now asking what could have been done to prevent their dog Maverick’s death.

The incident occurred during a manhunt on Monday afternoon that ended in the eastern suburb of Linwood, after two offenders abandoned a stolen car and fled on foot.

The offenders were seen by a police dog handler, who was involved in the chase, the handler quickly located one of the offenders at large.

The offender was carrying a shotgun and ammunition.

Following the apprehension, the handler and dog then moved on to finding the second offender - which involved entering the back of a local property.

A dog then came out of the address, subsequently attacking the police dog by biting on its throat.

The dog then attacked the handler, before re-attacking the police dog around its face.

Two other dogs then joined the first dog.

Pollock and Inglis were told their dog Maverick had “severely injured” the police dog. Photo: Supplied

Police Superintendent Tony Hill, who provided the details of the event said the handler tried to get free of the dogs but was unsuccessful.

As a result, the handler "was left with no option but to shoot the dog" to release its grip on the police dog.

The handler and police dog went on to locate the second offender and arrest him, however, the handler required medical treatment for injuries to his hand and leg.

The police dog sustained puncture wounds to its neck, but "is thankfully okay", according to Hill.

The two offenders, both men aged 37 are now facing serious charges.

The pet dog, which shortly died from the gunshot wounds was owned by Christchurch couple Harrison Pollock and Jess Inglis.

Pollock had been staying with a friend when he received a call from the homeowner, telling him to come home immediately - but wouldn’t tell him why over the phone.

"I’m from a rough part of town, growing up in the east so I’m always in survival mode - part of my heart told me something had happened to my dog," he told the Herald.

Driving home with his partner, Pollock’s fears were confirmed true when he arrived to find several police officers surrounding his property.

The officer in charge approached the pair, telling them police had been chasing a suspect with illegal substances and had jumped the fence into their backyard.

Pollock and Inglis were told their dog had "severely injured" the police dog.

"It wasn’t until [Pollock] asked if the dog was still alive when the officer told us ‘no, he’s dead’," said Inglis.

Maverick, who died from gunshot wounds after being shot by police, was owned by Christchurch couple Harrison Pollock (pictured) and Jess Inglis. Photo: Supplied

The couple have struggled to come to terms with what took place on Monday - Pollock doesn’t believe the actions of his dog warranted it being shot.

"My dog didn’t know the difference between a police officer and an intruder," he said.

"I get the police have a job to do, but [the dog handler] should have tried other ways to immobilise my dog without killing him. Could he have used pepper spray, tasers or a baton? He’s a dog handler and well-trained for this sort of thing."

In a statement to the media, superintendent Hill said the death of the couple’s pet dog, named Maverick was an "extremely unfortunate event".

"It is not something our staff ever want to do but our officer had to deal with the immediate danger to our Police dog and himself."

As a result of his dog’s death, Pollock wants to see a review of any laws around police use of firearms towards pets and other animals, with the goal of bringing justice to his "best friend".

"If there were any laws that could be changed to prevent this from happening again, it would give my dog the justice it deserves," he said.

"I just want my dog back."