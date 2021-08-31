Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Dog shot in Christchurch during police call-out

    Christchurch police say they were forced to shoot a dog after a police dog was attacked during a call-out.

    A police spokesperson said officers were called to a Ferry Rd property just after 2pm today after a report that someone had slashed another person’s tyre with a knife.

    Superintendent Lane Todd, Christchurch Metro Area Commander, said  officers who attended the incident were armed as a precaution.

    "During the arrest of a male at the address, a dog has come from inside and attacked a police dog.

    "Officers have attempted to use OC (pepper) spray and a taser to subdue the dog, but these were unsuccessful, and the dog was subsequently shot by police."

    The wounded dog was immediately taken to a local vet for treatment, but has since died.

    The police dog was checked by a vet and its injuries were not life-threatening.

    "Police never take the shooting of an animal lightly, but it is sometimes necessary to ensure the safety of our staff, police dogs and members of the public," Supt Todd said.

