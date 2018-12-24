Dog stabbing accused to spend Xmas behind bars

Constable Van Der Kwaak keeps 20-month-old Caesar company as he recovers from being stabbed twice in the head. Photo: supplied via NZ Herald

A man charged with stabbing a police dog will remain behind bars until next year after a brief court appearance this morning.

The 30-year-old man, a forestry worker from Onerahi, was granted interim name suppression by Judge John MacDonald when he appeared in the Whangārei District Court.

He did not enter a plea to the charges and will next appear on January 14.

He faces charges of unlawful interference with a 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle, assaulting a police officer while unlawfully taking a motorbike, failing to stop for police, entering a building in Parua Bay with intent to commit a crime with a red bladed knife, resisted a police officer and intentionally wounded a police dog.

The charges all relate to December 22.

Twenty-month-old police dog Caesar suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries during the incident on Saturday and was undergoing a CT scan today.

The stabbing took place after police were called to reports of a burglary at a Parua Bay home just before 6.30am.

He had been stabbed once through the skull, while another strike went into his eye socket, police said.

However, both wounds had now been stitched up and an initial X-ray showed no major damage.