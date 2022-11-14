Dog walker critically injured in Christchurch assault

Police at the scene on Pages Rd in Christchurch. Photo: George Heard

A man is understood to have been stabbed multiple times while out walking his dog in Christchurch this morning.

Emergency services were called to an incident on Pages Rd, between Portchester and Farnborough Sts, about 6.20am.

A police spokesperson said they were looking for an offender.

“This is a relatively busy road, and it’s possible someone witnessed this event or captured it on dashcam.”

A police cordon has been set up on the stretch of Pages Rd, with police congregated outside the entrance to Velocity Go Karts.

A neighbour on Pages Rd spoken to by The New Zealand Herald said Bexley Park, where police have congregated, is popular with dog walkers.

Residents said dog walkers are often out around the time when the assault occurred.

”There’s a dog park there, a playground - it’s a very popular place,” one said.

Bexley Park is a large ground, incorporating a BMX club, a Go Kart track and soccer field.

Terry Conley Sports Fields, which is a section of the park where the football fields and clubhouses are located, has been taped off by police.

Shortly after 8am, two police officers could be seen walking through the football field.

One staff member told the Herald a dog handler was also at the park.