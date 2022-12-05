Dog-walker stabbing accused charged with murder

Police closed part of Pages Rd when they responded to the incident. Photo: RNZ

An 18-year-old man accused of stabbing a Christchurch dog-walker who later died in hospital is now facing a murder charge.

Bailey Messervy appeared in the district court last month on one charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, but police have upgraded the charge to murder ahead of his next court appearance on Wednesday.

His 23-year-old co-accused, whose name is suppressed, will appear on a charge of accessory after the fact.

The dog-walker, whose name is also suppressed, was found by relatives lying badly injured at the Pages Rd entrance to Bexley Reserve early on the morning of November 14.

They went to look for him when the family dog returned home alone.

The man died in hospital a week after the attack, on November 22.

Police raided two properties in nearby Corhampton St in Aranui two days after the stabbing, when they announced the arrests.

One of the children of the man who was stabbed launched a Givealittle page last month appealing for help from the public to cover costs associated with his death.

"We have dropped everything to be bedside with Dad and want to be in the position to grieve without the weight of financial stress on top of an already unfathomably difficult time," a statement on the page said.

More than $12,000 has been raised so far.