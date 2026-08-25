Dolly Parton loved New Zealand so much that she considered buying a house here.

It was 1987, and she was here with fellow country music star Kenny Rogers on the Islands in the Stream tour, Parton told New Zealand Women’s Weekly in 2023.

“When we had some days off, we would enjoy the scenery and being tourists. Kenny was a photographer, so he used to take a lot of pictures of me and other things as well.

“But we loved the people, we loved the food… we just loved everything about it.”

The only problem was that pesky 20-plus hours of travel from Nashville, Tennessee, a south-eastern state in the United States.

“We couldn’t just say, ‘Oh, we’re going to New Zealand for the weekend’.”

And so ended the possibility of a few lucky New Zealanders having one of the world’s most prolific songwriters as a neighbour.

Parton, who wrote more than 3000 songs including I Will Always Love You and Jolene, died at her home in the United States on Tuesday at the age of 80, her family confirmed.

She returned to New Zealand in 2014, this time for a solo show. The love from New Zealand was reciprocated, with the hardworking singer-songwriter adding a second show in Auckland due to ticket demands.

RNZ’s Braydon Priest went to the 2014 concert when he was in his late 20s.

“I was instantly struck by her musicianship - seeing the tiny figure up on that stage with the trademark cascading blonde wig made me realise even then in her late 60s that she had serious pipes and the ability to nail guitar and banjo, with nail being the operative word owing to the extremely long acrylics on the end of her fingers.”

He was struck by her banter between songs, which she delivered with a “typical cheekiness and flair and left the crowd feeling like they'd had a true Dolly Parton experience”.

The beloved performer has been remembered for her business acumen as well as her philanthropy — a generosity that showed in the extended and open interviews she often gave, including to New Zealand media.

In 2020, she spoke with RNZ’s Kim Hill for more than 30 minutes in a conversation that ranged from how she decorated her Christmas trees (it was December) to how she kept the rights to her songs and the financial implications of that.

“I call it the little gift that keeps giving,” Parton told Hill of I Will Always Love You.

Parton wrote the song in 1973 with some success. It wasn’t until Whitney Houston sang the song for the 1992 movie The Bodyguard that it truly took off, netting Parton millions of dollars in royalties.

In the RNZ interview, she didn’t duck difficult subjects, including her contentious relationship with singer Porter Wagoner. They performed as a duet on his TV show in the late 1960s and early 1970s before she went out on her own. He ended up suing her for $3 million when she “didn’t have a penny”.

It led to a low point in her life when her mental health was affected. Years later, she helped him out financially by buying his publishing company and later returning the money to him.

“God has a way of working things out. I'm a very faith-driven person.”

Parton developed child literacy initiatives and donated to disaster relief, including gifting $US1000 ($NZ1673) a month to each family displaced by Tennessee wildfires in 2016. She gave more than $US1 million to the development of a Covid vaccine.

Parton gave another RNZ interview in 2023, this time to Charlotte Ryan, talking to the then-Music 101 presenter through her sparkly, lacy outfit topped with a spiky hairstyle.

“I got all decked out for you, Charlotte,” Parton said.

Parton was on a promotional tour for her 2023 album Rockstar, her only rock album. It included collaborations with Sir Elton John, Blondie and Sir Paul McCartney.

Parton’s generosity extended to her performances.

Paula Yeoman recalled her experience as an 11-year-old attending Parton and Roger’s 1987 concert at Mt Smart for story in the Herald on Sunday.

“The sparkly frocks, the wigs, the circular stage in the middle of the pitch from which the pint-sized star belted out back-to-back hits is a memory that will last with me a lifetime,” Yeoman wrote.

When Parton returned to New Zealand in 2014 and added a second show, she said she couldn’t “imagine sitting at home doing nothing”.

“My life has been like a paid vacation... even when I'm comin' over there, this is like a great vacation to me."