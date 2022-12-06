Donor blood battle: Crowds gather ahead of High Court hearing

The baby's mother with Liz Gunn (right) and lawyer Sue Grey (left) outside the Auckland High Court last Wednesday. Photo / Alex Burton

A crowd of a few dozen have gathered outside the Auckland High Court ahead of a hearing where Health NZ Te Whatu Ora is seeking to have the courts take guardianship of a gravely-ill baby whose parents are refusing blood from donors who have received the Covid-19 vaccination.

Outside the court is a “Sheriff” van with images of Labour and National politicians behind bars.

The case, set to be heard by Justice Ian Gault at 10am, has become a cause celebre for anti-vaccine activists. The parents and the four-month-old baby have interim suppression.

As the lawyer for the parents, Sue Grey, entered the Auckland High Court she said: “It’s obviously a hugely important case for human rights and for this little baby.”

The baby, aged four months, has pulmonary valve stenosis, where a heart valve does not open properly.

At a preliminary hearing last Wednesday before Justice Layne Harvey, Te Whatu Ora’s lawyer Paul White emphasised the urgency of the case. He said medical professionals were of the view a child with the same condition should have been treated weeks ago in normal circumstances.

Vigils were held in support of the family last night including a gathering outside Auckland Hospital attended by dozens.

The boy’s mother told media last week they were desperate for an operation but needed to have what she called “safe blood”.

The family are wanting blood from people who have not had any Covid-19 vaccines.

The NZ Blood Service says any Covid-19 vaccine in the blood is broken down soon after injection.

“All donated blood also gets filtered during processing, so any trace amounts that may still be present poses no risk to recipients,” the service said.

Auckland University’s Immunisation Advisory Centre medical director Professor Nikki Turner earlier said Covid-19 was widespread in New Zealand and that would be reflected in the nation’s blood.

“Almost all blood in New Zealand will have Covid antibodies in it so unless you’re going to refuse all blood, I can’t imagine how you’ll get round this,” she said.

“The next thing is that Covid antibodies per se are not in any way going to be a problem for the person receiving them, they’re just going to offer the person extra protection against Covid disease.”