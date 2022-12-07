Donor blood dispute: High Court takes guardianship of ill baby

The baby's mother speaks to media outside the High Court in Auckland last week. Photo: RNZ (file)

A baby who urgently needs heart surgery has been placed under guardianship of the High Court until completion of his surgery and post-operative recovery.

Government agency Te Whatu Ora/Health NZ asked the court in Auckland to take over guardianship of the boy, whose operation had been delayed because his parents did not want doctors to use donated blood from anyone who had the Covid-19 vaccine.

The four-month-old has a condition called pulmonary valve stenosis - a blockage in his heart. He urgently needs open heart surgery, which is likely to require a blood transfusion.

In a decision tonight, Justice Gault also said doctors from Te Whatu Ora had been made agents of the court to carry out the surgery, including the administration of any blood products.

His parents were agents of the court for all his other care.

A request by the family's lawyer to force the NZ Blood service to take blood from an unvaccinated donor of their choosing for the surgery was declined.

The service does not make a distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated donors, and has said there is no extra risk posed.

Te Whatu Ora told the court yesterday that doctors could be ready to operate within 48 hours of getting the go-ahead.

Name suppression applies to the child and family.