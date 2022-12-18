'Don't kill me': Hamilton dairy worker's plea to robbers

The robbery happened at Irvine St Dairy on Saturday morning. Photo: Google Maps/Supplied

A Hamilton dairy worker whose fingers were severed during a robbery has undergone eight hours of surgery.

The worker at Irvine St Dairy was attacked by four men, one of whom was wielding a machete, as the robbers stole cigarettes and tobacco yesterday morning.

The man lost two fingers in the violent attack. But the dairy's owner, Puneet Singh, said it could have been much worse.

"He was begging him for him like, 'Don't kill me, don't kill me'. He was saying again and again."

Singh said his worker told him the robber with the machete was targeting his head and when he put his hands up to defend himself, that was when they were cut off.

Singh said his worker's fingers have been reattached, but it was unclear whether full function will return.

The man was also deeply traumatised, he said.

Yesterday, Singh estimated the men stole between $15,000 and $20,000 worth of tobacco products.

He said he felt very unsafe at the moment and the Government was not doing enough to stop attacks on stores.

"My worker could've lost his life. The Government should take it seriously. If you don't look after the people then there's no point.

"And it's not only my shop, it's happening everywhere."

In a statement, police said officers and an ambulance responded to a report at a property on Irvine St, Frankton about 7.30am, and one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said they were following lines of inquiry to locate the offenders and hold them to account.