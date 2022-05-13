Dr Bloomfield on winter flu during Covid outbreak

There are 7441 new Covid cases in the community today and 29 virus-related deaths.

There are 398 people in hospital with the virus, including six in intensive care.

Today’s seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is 7548 – last Friday it was 7555.

Today the Ministry of Health reported the deaths of 29 people with Covid-19. The deaths being reported today include 14 people who have died in the previous two days, and an additional 15 people who died between 24 March and 7 May.

These deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 940 and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths is 14.

Six were from Auckland; one from Waikato, one from Taranaki, one from Tairawhiti, two from Hawkes Bay, two from Bay of Plenty, one from Whanganui, four from the Greater Wellington region, one from Nelson Marlborough, six from Canterbury, and four from Southern.

Two people were in their 20s, three in their thirties, three in their fifties, four in their sixties, six in their seventies, three in their eighties and eight over the age of ninety.

Of these people, fourteen were women and fifteen were men.

Today's update is provided by director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, who is hosting his first press conference in more than a month.

It is the first time in a number of weeks a government official or minister has taken the podium since daily Covid press conferences were put on hold in April in favour of statements.

Bloomfield told reporters it was believed half of the actual Covid cases in the community were being reported - and some cases that weren't being reported could be because people didn't have symptoms, so weren't testing.

It seemed the country had probably reached the bottoming out of cases and hospitalisations from this outbreak, and that we may be on the way back up, he said.

There was a risk that some people could be reinfected with Covid within 90 days of catching the virus

What we were really looking at was if the new subvariants were likely to cause reinfection, he said.

"Get that booster if you haven't had it, as soon as possible," Bloomfield said, while urging people to wear masks and say home if they were sick.

New Zealand's booster rates had levelled off at numbers similar to other countries.

He said this issue was "vexing" health officials.

On whether he would reconsider his resignation if there were another outbreak, Bloomfield said there were services and people in place to manage an outbreak.

On international developments, cases were starting to rise again in North America.

The B.A.2.12.1 sub variant was driving up case numbers and made up 40 per cent of infections, he said.

Britain and Australia had experienced two distinct Omicron outbreaks - and each one had caused quite a significant increase in cases, Bloomfield said.

Winter flu

At the same time, efforts are being made to vaccinate as many people as possible against the seasonal flu, with health officials bracing for its arrival for the first time in more than two years as New Zealand's border reopens to the world.

We have been anticipating and are planning for concurrent infections with influenza, Dr Bloomfield said.

We are already finding some Influenza A in the lower part of the South Island, it seems there is some in the student population in Dunedin and some in Queenstown, he said.