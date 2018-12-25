Dramatic rescue averts Christmas tragedy

The Scottish couple were rescued after their boat broke down in big seas. Photo: Getty Images

A Christmas tragedy has been averted after a Scottish couple's boat broke down in big seas, pummelling it towards a reef off the Gisborne coast.

The couple had been delivering a 40-foot pleasure boat from Tauranga to Christchurch when they developed engine problems off the East Coast about 3pm yesterday.

They pulled into Whangara Beach, about 35km north of Gisborne, and set an anchor but it snapped because of the rough seas, and they drifted towards a nearby reef.

The couple could not restart the engine and issued a mayday call to the coastguard.

Gisborne-East Coast district surf lifesaving marine squad co-ordinator Justin Martin said it was one of the most challenging rescues he'd been involved in in his 25 years on the job.

When they arrived at Whangara Beach they were confronted by 3m waves crashing onto the shore. They managed to navigate their way through the surf in an IRB to reach the stricken vessel, which was being "hammered by swells".

"Their boat could only idle, there was a bit of anxiety setting in for them, and it could have been a lot worse if it had grounded on the rocks," Martin said.

They evacuated the woman, who had to swim a short distance to the IRB, leaving the male on board to look after the boat while the coastguard travelled north from Gisborne to tow it back to the port.

"As nightfall was approaching there were communication issues with the boat, and not being able to see it from shore was certainly challenging," Martin said.

Once the coastguard arrived about 9pm they decided to evacuate the man as well as he was becoming fatigued, before towing the boat to Gisborne port.

Apart from some minor bumps and scrapes, the couple were in good health, Martin said.

"It could have been really nasty, they were lucky to avert anything worse."

Principal rural fire officer Ray Dever said it was "one of the sea rescues of the year".

"The conditions out there were disgusting. It had been a beautiful day but it all changed late afternoon, mist and sea fog, and big seas.

"I'd imagine they would have been trying to beat the bad weather and make it to Gisborne port to ride out the storm, before continuing on to Christchurch. Then their engine broke down."

Dever said the emergency services had done an "amazing job" not only to save the two on board and salvage the boat, but to prevent it from grounding on nearby Te Tapuwae o Rongokako Marine Reserve.

"The boat was carrying 2000 litres of diesel on board. If it had grounded on the marine reserve there could been a huge amount of pollution."

Dever said it was relatively common for old boats that had not been used often to have engine issues.

"As they come around from the Bay of Plenty and hit the rougher weather on the East Coast it stirs up the old diesel in the fuel tank and can suck rubbish all through the filters."