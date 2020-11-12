Drink-driver jailed after midwife killed in crash

Daryl John Price was jailed at the High Court in Christchurch today. Photo: Tim Cronshaw / NZH

A drunk driver found with meth and cannabis in his system after a horror crash that claimed the life of a midwife has been jailed for more than five years.

Daryl John Price, 42, who had got drunk after an indoor cricket tournament and decided to drive, was sentenced at the High Court in Christchurch this morning.

The family of Tai Tarulata Dixon were in court today and gave victim impact statements outlining the devastating impact of Price's actions.

They say they've never seen any remorse from Price.

Mother-of-two Dixon was driving from her home in Selwyn to Christchurch Hospital on June 2, 2019, when Price smashed into her at the intersection of Sandy Knolls Rd and West Coast Rd near West Melton at about 9.50pm.

She sustained critical injuries and died at the scene.

The court heard that Price, who earlier pleaded guilty to manslaughter and driving intoxicated, had competed in an indoor cricket tournament last Queen's Birthday weekend when he went to a bar with teammates after playing the B grade final.

Midwife and mother-of-two Tai Dixon was killed in the June 2, 2019 crash. Photo: Supplied via NZH

He drank three or four bottles of beer at the bar before heading to prizegiving at Robbie's Riccarton Sports Bar and Restaurant.

He had another beer but then his demeanour began to change. He became obnoxious and loud.

When he tried to buy another beer, he was refused service.

A teammate bought two jugs of beer and filled a trophy with one jug before all members of the team took a drink from it.

But then Price downed the second one-litre jug in one go, before drinking three-quarters of another bottle of Heineken a teammate had left on the table.

During a game of pool, Price tried to start a fight with one of his teammates.

The agitated Price was told to "stop being an idiot" and to "pull his head in".

Price said he needed to get home to Fairlie and was told not to drive.

He was offered a bed for the night but Price refused, saying he had to get home.

When he walked outside to his van, a teammate followed. He fell over in the car park and had to be helped up.

In the driver's seat, Price smoked a substance out of a pipe which did not appear to be tobacco.

Price then became aggressive and said he needed to get home.

His teammate tried to take his keys but he refused to hand them over.

He started his van and backed into a temporary wire fence before leaving, narrowly missing other parked cars.

Price was driving on the opposite side of the road near Sandy Knolls Rd when he collided head-on with Dixon, who had tried to swerve and avoid the smash.

A toxicology report later showed that Price's blood-alcohol level was 183mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood. The legal blood alcohol limit is 80mg.

Cannabis and methamphetamine were also found in his blood.

He told police he had no recollection of events after the team prizegiving. He admitted he smoked cannabis daily but denied taking methamphetamine. Price later acknowledged the meth may have been from the Friday before the tournament.

Dixon, who was 40 when she died, had moved from England to New Zealand in 2009 and shifted to Canterbury after meeting her husband Scott.

In his victim statement, Scott Dixon described the Selwyn mother-of-two as a wonderful person.

Dixon says he doesn't believe Price is truly remorseful and the family has had no closure more than a year after her death.

He says Price is a worthless burden on society who is alive when his wife is dead.

A bearded Price faced all the victims as they read out their reports, blinking often and later casting his eyes down.

Choking back tears, Dixon read out the statements for his daughters.

The eldest daughter says their mother was killed by a bad man who was drunk.

She is scared of the dark, as that was when their mother was killed.

Both of them miss their mother's cuddles and they were going to Disneyland with her, but can't now.

The younger daughter says she is really sad and didn't want the bad man to crash into her mother's car.

They don't get to play with their friends much now because their Mum can't drive them.

"I'm angry at the bad man and want him to die."

Scott Dixon says he fell in love quickly with his wife, and she was his world and soul mate.

The 39-year-old says Tai would help people out when they needed it most and she related to people who had fallen on tough times.

As a midwife, she received lots of feedback for her care and compassion.

In the last days of her life, she was helping a prisoner.

Dixon says this irony is not lost on him now, as he faces the man who killed his wife.

He says Tai loved her daughters deeply.

"One of the things that weighs on me is that she was forever denied attending their weddings."

Dixon says his children have changed and become very quiet.

He says Tai died alone and in terror - an image that will always haunt him.