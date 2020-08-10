Monday, 10 August 2020

Driver admits killing father on bike ride with daughter

    1. News
    2. National

    Clint Hoeben, 48, died shortly after being struck by a van while out cycling with his daughter in...
    Clint Hoeben, 48, died shortly after being struck by a van while out cycling with his daughter in North Canterbury. Photo: Givealittle
    A Canterbury driver has pleaded guilty to hitting a father and daughter out on a bike ride – killing the man.

    James Solvander appeared in the Christchurch District Court by video link on Monday, on charges of drug-driving causing death, and drug-driving causing injury.

    In early April – Solvander hit 48-year-old Clint Hoeben and his 14-year-old daughter with his van – as they rode their bikes near Fernside.

    Hoeben was killed, and his daughter suffered minor injuries.

    In court today, Solvander was solemn in a grey corrections jumpsuit – and kept his eyes downcast as he entered his pleas.

    He's been remanded in custody for sentencing until October 2.

    NZ Herald

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter