Driver hurt after truck carrying concrete tips

A truck driver has suffered moderate injuries after the vehicle tipped over in Christchurch.
The truck crashed while carrying a large slab of prefabricated concrete on the corner of Brougham Rd (State Highway 76) and Ensors Rd at 10.35am today.
No other vehicles were involved.
The west-bound lane of Brougham St is down to one lane and police say motorists should avoid the area and take an alternate route while the crash scene is cleared.