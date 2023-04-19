Wednesday, 19 April 2023

Driver hurt after truck carrying concrete tips

    PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN
    A truck driver has suffered moderate injuries after the vehicle tipped over in Christchurch.

    The truck crashed while carrying a large slab of prefabricated concrete on the corner of  Brougham Rd (State Highway 76) and Ensors Rd at 10.35am today.

    No other vehicles were involved.

    The west-bound lane of Brougham St is down to one lane and police say motorists should avoid the area and take an alternate route while the crash scene is cleared.