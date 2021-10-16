Saturday, 16 October 2021

Driver killed after truck rolls on notorious Remutaka Hill

    Police have confirmed that a truck driver died in the crash on the Remutaka Hill Rd this morning. Photo: Supplied via NZ Herald
    A truck driver has died after his vehicle overturned on the Remutaka Hill earlier today.

    Police confirmed the man's death just after 5pm, just over five hours after the incident.

    Emergency services had rushed to one of the main routes out of Wellington shortly before noon.

    The truck overturned in the crash and went down a bank.

    The road has since been reopened.

    But the truck is still down a bank and the road may be closed again later this evening for continued investigations.

    A Serious Crash investigation is ongoing.

    Motorists are advised to keep an eye on the NZTA website for future road closure information - the road will be closed for several hours in the late evening at one point over the next few days while the truck is retrieved.

    Further updates will be provided when available.

