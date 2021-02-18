Thursday, 18 February 2021

Driver killed in crash with truck transporting house

    Police at the scene of a fatal crash in Flat Bush late last night. Photo: NZ Herald
    A driver of a car has been killed after colliding with a truck moving a house overnight.

    Police and emergency services were called to Stancombe Rd in Flat Bush, South Auckland, after reports of a crash involving a truck transporting a house.

    The incident happened about 10.30pm.

    "Sadly, the sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene," a police statement said.

    "The Police Serious Crash Unit was advised and examined the scene last night."

    Police say an investigation is now under way to figure out the circumstances leading up to the crash.

    The fatal collision comes just over two months after a man was killed in a similar incident near Rotorua.

    In that incident, emergency services were called to State Highway 5, between Tārukenga Marae Rd and Ōtūroa Rd, about 11.17pm on December 9.

    The owner of the relocation company said the man - who died at the scene - had crashed into one of the pilot vehicles before ending up underneath the truck carrying the house.

    He said the team at the scene at the time had done "everything in their power" to help the man, but there was nothing more they could do for him.

