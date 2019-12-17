Two people have been removed from a vehicle after it crashed into a power pole. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Emergency services have removed two people from a vehicle after it crashed into a power pole in Christchurch on Wednesday morning.

The vehicle was reportedly travelling at about 80km/h when it crashed near the corner of Tuckers Rd and Fenchurch St, Redwood, about 8am.

Sergeant Carl Christensen said the driver has been taken away for breath testing and a hospital check-up and will likely face a dangerous driving charge.

He said if the crash had happened at the same time yesterday with children on their way to school, the consequences could have been a lot worse.

Police believe the vehicle was being driven at an "excessive speed" before witnesses heard a loud "crunch".

There is currently heavy rain and some flooding across the city and motorists are being urged to take care.

Photo: Geoff Sloan

A power pole near the crash scene has been knocked over and there are live lines in the vicinity.

Emergency services have to wait for Orion staff to arrive to turn the power off before moving the vehicle.

The impact of the crash caused the power pole to be ripped out of the ground and carried about 10-12m along the road.