Driver who hit child may have been using phone: Police

Photo: RNZ

A five-year-old child has been critically injured after being struck by a car whose driver may have been distracted by their phone, police say.

The child sustained the injuries while crossing the road in the Auckland suburb of Manurewa on Thursday afternoon, Counties Manukau road policing manager Inspector Tony Wakelin said.

The incident occurred on Sharland Ave about 3.20pm.

"Investigations are ongoing into the exact causes of the crash; however, police believe the use of a mobile phone may have been a factor in what occurred," he said.

"Charges are currently being considered in this case.

"Talking or texting whilst driving is dangerous."

He reminded people that texts or calls were not as important as a person's life.

Meanwhile, police allege alcohol and speed were significant factors in a crash involving a vehicle clocking speeds well above the speed limit in Tuakau in Waikato on Thursday.

"Around 4.20pm, police units sighted a vehicle travelling at a significant speed of more than twice the posted speed limit," Inspector Wakelin said.

"Despite police signalling for the vehicle to stop, the vehicle continued to drive in a reckless manner and fled the area."

No pursuit was begun, however, police continued to track the vehicle as it travelled onto Bollard Road.

Inspector Wakelin said officers found the vehicle crashed into a residential building.

When the driver was breath-tested he was found to be over the legal limit.

"Thankfully there were no injuries reported to anyone, the driver or those in the property, and remarkably the damage to the house appears to be minor.

"In saying that, this once again demonstrates the frightful social harm caused by mixing speed with alcohol."

The 21-year-old driver was arrested and will be charged with dangerous driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Inspector Wakelin said police had zero tolerance for drivers risking their own and others' lives.

"Drinking and driving, speeding, and using cell phones all contribute to someone's loved ones possibly being killed on our roads.

"The message is: Don't think it won't happen to me, as the decisions we are seeing being made by drivers suggest - it might."