Drivers 'risking lives' by crossing centre line

Police were targeting drivers on State Highway 1 in North Canterbury on Waitangi Day. Photo: NZ Police

A driver seen wholly on the wrong side of the road on a bend on a North Canterbury highway was one of 18 motorists caught by police “risking their lives” on Waitangi Day.

Senior Constable Andy Palmer said officers issued 18 fines in a two-hour period to drivers seen crossing the centre line on State Highway 1, just north of the Hundalee mountain range, on Monday.

Each driver received a $150 fine and 20 demerit points for failing to keep left.

Snr Const Palmer said at least one driver was spotted with all four wheels of their car on the wrong side of the road, on a bend.

“It was disappointing to see so many motorists risking their lives and that of their passengers and other road users by crossing the centre line," he said.

“This is how head-on collisions occur.”

He said police would be carrying out more operations of this kind, "to influence better driving behaviour on our roads".