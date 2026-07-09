Driving testing officers suspended, 650 drivers to be re-tested

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Sixteen driver testing officers have been suspended with a further seven stood down following an investigation by the NZ Transport Agency.

The investigation relates to abnormal test results, with about 650 drivers needing to re-sit tests.

Following questions, NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) director of land transport Mike Hargreaves confirmed 16 driver testing officers (DTOs) had been suspended and another seven stood down from carrying out practical driving tests.

The suspensions follow an investigation into the conduct of DTOs sparked by abnormal test results identified by NZTA's monitoring activity, and earlier concerns with some practical testing, Hargreaves said.

"NZTA has been investigating these concerns since October 2025, after our monitoring activities identified test results from some driver testing officers which were outside of the expected range.

"Since then, NZTA has carried out further assurance and investigative work to determine whether similar issues existed elsewhere. The action being taken now is the result of that work.

"This action is about ensuring the safety of road users and maintaining confidence in the driver licensing system. We carefully monitor the delivery of driver licence testing by our providers and, while the vast majority of driving tests are conducted properly, when we identify concerns, we will act."

Hargreaves said NZTA was also considering action in relation to a number of former DTOs.

NZTA would be contacting about 650 drivers who will be required to re-sit tests which were conducted by the DTOs. He said the number may increase as the investigation continues.

"As some of the practical driving tests carried out by these officers may not have been completed properly or to the required standard, NZTA cannot rely on the outcome of those tests as demonstrating the applicants' ability to drive safely. As a result, these drivers will be required to complete a further practical test.

"We understand that this is disruptive and inconvenient for these individuals, but where we can't rely on a test result we need to confirm that the driver meets the required standard for the class of licence they hold. Re-testing is the most effective way to do that."

Hargreaves said NZTA would begin contacting affected drivers shortly, with re-testing carried out over the next six months. Affected drivers will not be charged for re-tests.

He said NZTA was working closely with VTNZ to maintain testing capacity and minimise disruption as much as possible during this period.

The revelations follow a review of driver licensing for trucks and other heavy vehicles found persisting weaknesses in regulatory practice.

The internal review - conducted in 2024 - was released to media in February under the Official Information Act.

The report highlighted weaknesses in regulatory practices, processes, and systems including competing priorities, turnover, and IT issues.

The review was conducted and delivered to the NZTA before serious misconduct, including bribery, was discovered at the VTNZ Highbrook branch in Auckland last year.

More than 300 people had to re-sit their driving tests after officers allegedly took money in return for passing applications.

The officers had allegedly been accepting payments to pass people taking practical drivers tests since 2023.