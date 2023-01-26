Drowning tragedy: Pair unaware beach patrols had ended

Friends Saurin Patel (left) and Anshul Shah (right) lost their lives in the water at Piha Beach on Saturday, and survivor Apurva Modi (middle) is still recovering from the loss. Photo: Supplied

A family member of the two men who drowned at Piha Beach is calling for heightened water safety measures saying people don’t realise lifeguard patrol hours are limited.

Yesterday, an emotional farewell ceremony was held to complete the last rites of Saurin Patel and Anshul Shah, two friends who lost their lives at the Auckland west coast beach on Saturday.

Their remains are being repatriated to India today.

Patel, 28, was an electrical engineer who arrived in New Zealand in August, while Shah, 31, worked as a cashier at a petrol station and arrived here in November.

The pair were roommates in Auckland and both held work visas. Shah was married and his wife was at the beach when the incident occurred.

Relative Jaimini Joshi told the Herald the shock of losing two loved ones in one day was still fresh.

“We all are trying to be as good as we can be.

“I was walking up the stairs to see Anshul’s wife Namrata but I did not have the courage. It is shocking they could have been saved.

“We need more awareness about water safety in New Zealand.”

New Zealand was famous for its beaches and summer, Joshi said.

“We need extended patrol hours for lifeguards during this time.

“People finish work after 5.30pm and that is the time they would go for a splash especially popular beaches like Piha and Muriwai which are usually busy till late at night.

“Not everyone would know lifeguards are only on till 6pm.

“We need signs which inform people across the beach of this information.”

Joshi said on Saturday the tragedy happened and the next day the beach was full.

“What have we learned from the drownings?

“The council should take some responsibility for awareness.

“Namrata has lost her family members to Covid. She is still grieving and now she saw her husband die in front of her.

“It will haunt her for the rest of her life.”

Indian High Commission second secretary Durga Dass earlier said the loss was a “massive tragedy for the Indian community”. The commission had been in touch with the victims’ families.

“We are deeply distressed by the unfortunate incident in which two Indian nationals lost their lives due to drowning at Piha beach near Auckland. High Commission officials are in touch with family members of the deceased both in New Zealand and India.

“The High Commission is providing assistance in every possible way, including for the early repatriation of the mortal remains of both the deceased to India.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families at this difficult time. We would urge everyone to stay safe and follow the local rules and protocols in whatever activities they are engaging in.”

A givealittle page had been set up by the men’s friends to support the costs of funeral and repatriation.

Hours after the emergency unfolded, United North Piha Surf Lifesaving Club president Robert Ferguson praised the efforts of lifeguards, first responders and bystanders who did everything possible to save the pair, who had only spent 30 minutes at the beach before tragedy struck.

He said everyone was shaken by the events, with it ending in the worst possible way. The pair were pulled unconscious from the sea on Auckland’s west coast on Saturday evening. Both were unable to be revived.

“No one slept very well last night,” said Ferguson, who was one of the 50-plus people responding to the unfolding emergency.

“It was like an operating theatre on the beach ... I’m massively proud of our guys.

“We save hundreds of people every year from drowning and we prevent thousands from swimming in silly places. To lose a couple like that is heart-wrenching.”

He said the lifesaving club’s volunteer patrol was closing down for the day when a lifeguard in the tower spotted two people in the water near the river mouth around 200m from Lion Rock.

The patrol captain called for preventative action, with two lifeguards sent to tell the pair they were swimming in a dangerous spot and that guards were going off patrol for the day and to be careful.

“Halfway down he could see that it had gone from a preventative action to a rescue.”