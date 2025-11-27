Drug raids net three suspects

Three people have been arrested after police executed search warrants in Christchurch as part of an investigation into a group that had a license to cultivate cannabis for medical use but allegedly sold it illegally.

Police executed one of the search warrants in the central city on Wednesday after an investigation found the individuals operating under the guise of a medicinal cannabis licence to cultivate cannabis legally. Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Brad Grainger says they were allegedly engaged in the illegal distribution of cannabis.

Police alleged the trio were working as part of an organised crime group in the area for about five years. They believe the group was illegally distributing cannabis in Canterbury under the guise of a medical cannabis license, which allowed them to cultivate cannabis legally.

One person was arrested during the search warrant yesterday and was taken into custody, while the two others were arrested during prior search warrants this month.

Grainger said the medicinal cannabis licensing system exists to support patients who require cannabis-based products for health reasons.

"The alleged actions of these individuals undermines the public trust in that system, and exploits a framework designed to help vulnerable people."

A 26-year-old man appeared in Christchurch District Court on Wednesday, while a 35-year-old man was due in the same court on December 18.

Both faced charges related to selling cannabis and participation in an organised criminal group.

A 46-year-old man was due to appear in Christchurch District Court on December 2, charged with failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.