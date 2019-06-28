Drugged driver could have been stopped - coroner

Seven people died in the crash, including two children. Photo: NZME

The horror road crash at Waverley that killed seven people could have been prevented if someone had reported the culprit driver was high on drugs.

Jeremy Thompson had repeatedly consumed synthetic cannabis on the day of the crash on June 27 last year.

His car collided with an oncoming vehicle, killing seven people - Thompson (28) his 6-month-old daughter Shady Thompson, and Nivek Madams, 8.

Four people also died in the car he struck: Ian Porteous (80) his wife Rosalie (76) his sister Ora Keene (84) and friend Brenda Williams (79).

The inquest was told Thompson had consumed synthetic cannabis several times that day and so had his partner Ani Nohinohi, who was the sole survivor.

In inquest findings released today, Coroner Tim Scott says three people - Nohinohi and two McDonald's drive-through restaurant staff - could have acted to stop Thompson continuing driving.

The inquest was told Thompson's vehicle stopped in Hawera and he smoked more synthetic cannabis before ordering McDonald's via the drive-though window. He was slurring his words and making "inexplicable" changes to his food order.

Shortly after while heading south on State Highway 3, Thompson had lost control of the vehicle, crossed the centreline and collided with the other vehicle.

Thompson was on his learner's licence and had more than 100 demerit points to his name.

Nohinohi told the inquest she had also consumed synthetic cannabis that day and could not remember the crash.

"I think it is quite likely that I had fallen asleep because I had been 'synnied out'," she said.

Nohinohi had told the coroner that she thought her partner was OK to drive because he had smoked synthetic cannabis before and then driven.

Nohinohi had synthetics in the car, but none was smoked because of the two children also inside the vehicle.

While in Hawera the family stopped at a park near where they picked up bags of synthetic cannabis and to let Nivek play.

Nohinohi and Thompson then continued smoking the drug.

Questioned at the inquest by Logan Porteous - the son of crash victims Ian and Rosalie - Nohinohi confirmed that she knew Thompson had consumed synthetic cannabis before driving - but she was "wasted" herself.

A McDonald's worker who served Thompson did not appear at the inquest, but her statement was read out by Senior Constable Mark Stoud.

Stoud said the witness had observed that the car smelt of cannabis and that she saw Nohinohi putting a material into a pipe and smoking it.