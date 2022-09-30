Off-duty officer charged after cyclist killed in crash

An off-duty police officer has been charged with drink driving causing death after a cyclist was killed in Auckland earlier this month.

The crash involving a cyclist and vehicle happened on Stancombe Rd in the suburb of Flat Bush on September 17.

Counties Manukau District Commander Jill Rogers said the off-duty police officer who was involved in the incident had been charged with excess breath alcohol causing death.

The officer had been stood down after the incident.

They were expected to appear in the Manukau District Court on October 21.

"As the matter is now before the courts, police have no further comment," said Rogers.